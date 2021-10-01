Expect water cuts Oct 13-16 as we fix treatment plant, Air Selangor tells Klang Valley residents

The scheduled disruption is expected to affect 998 areas across the Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor regions. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 ― Residents in the Klang Valley were today given advanced notice to stock up on additional water from October 13 to 16 for a scheduled disruption.

Water utility firm Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the scheduled disruption is to enable upgrading and perform maintenance works on its critical assets at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP).

The scheduled disruption is expected to affect 998 areas across the Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor regions.

“Water supply will be distributed in stages to consumers starting from 5pm, October 14, 2021 after the upgrading and maintenance works have been completed, and the water supply distribution system has been stabilised.

“Water supply is expected to fully recover at 9pm, October 16, 2021. The duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance of the consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system,” Air Selangor said in a statement today.

Air Selangor said it will mobilise 105 water tankers to areas affected by the water disruption, with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and funerals.

“Air Selangor will also provide 18 Public Water Taps from October 14 to 16, 2021 for the convenience of customers in need of water supply during the water supply recovery period.

“For commercial customers, four local water filling stations will be made available for them to purchase water supply and to be collected using their own water tankers,” they said, adding that commercial customers can make payment for the water supply at all 10 Air Selangor Customer Service Centres.

More information on the scheduled water disruption is available on Air Selangor’s app and all official communication channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and calls to the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.