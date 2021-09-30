PAS MP says long overdue IPCC key to police reform

In his speech debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Sabri Azit said that the integrity of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is crucial as it concerns public confidence, pointing to the numerous cases of custodial deaths. — Picture By Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — A PAS MP today called for the creation of the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC), as an important force to reform the police.

In his speech debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Sabri Azit said that the integrity of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is crucial as it concerns public confidence, pointing to the numerous cases of custodial deaths.

“Next, I want to get clarification from the Home Ministry on the issue of deaths in lock-ups. PDRM’s integrity is very important in this matter as it involves public confidence in the image of the police institution, which needs to be protected and defended.

“Next, the formation of the IPCC is important as it is a step to reform PDRM, which has been postponed for so long. Sixteen years ago, it was mooted in a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report to increase operations and management of PDRM, which was chaired by Tun Mohamed Dzaiddin Abdullah in 2005.

Sabri also asked the ministry to explain the difference between the IPCC Bill and the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill.

National news agency, Bernama, quoted Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as saying last week that the IPCC Bill is expected to be tabled for the second reading during the current Dewan Rakyat sitting.

He reportedly said that the ministry was concerned about the matter and would take immediate action to ensure the implementation of the IPCC is not delayed.

As for the IPCMC Bill, it was tabled in Parliament in July 2019, with 24 amendments and was slated for the second reading in October 2019 before being referred for further review to the parliamentary special select committee, which reportedly made 12 more amendments.

Instead of proceeding for a second reading, the IPCMC Bill has been replaced with the IPCC, which was tabled for first reading on August 26 last year, by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.