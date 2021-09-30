NSC: EMCO at Kampung Bukit Sedang, Pahang from Oct 14

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in June 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Kampung Bukit Serdang in Bera, Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until October 14.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad in a statement on his Facebook page said the decision was made after studying the Health Ministry’s report on the risk and trend of Covid-19 infection in the locality.

Also to be placed under the EMCO will be two other localities in Pahang, namely, Ladang Felda Kechau 9 in Mukim Kechau and Taman Teratai in Mukim Budu, from this Saturday until October 15.

Meanwhile, the EMCO enforced on three Orang Asli villages in Temerloh, namely, Kampung Kuala Terbol, Kampung Pian and Kampung Lubok Wong, as well as Penor Prison in Kuantan will end tomorrow as scheduled. — Bernama