Johor Sultan orders state authorities to conduct study on flash flood-prone areas

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar singled out disruption to the drainage system as one of the main causes of flash flooding during the rainy season. — Picture from Facebook/ Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, Sept 30 — The Sultan of Johor today instructed the state’s Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and local authorities to conduct a study on all areas frequently hit by flash floods in the state.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said he also wanted both parties to present their findings to him as soon as possible.

He singled out disruption to the drainage system as one of the main causes of flash flooding during the rainy season.

“JPS Johor (Johor DID) and the PBT’s (local authorities) are to immediately conduct a study and present the report to me, so that the party responsible can be identified.

“Heavy rainfall causes flash floods, which, in turn, will cause property destruction and affect residents,” Sultan Ibrahim told the Royal Press Office (RPO) today.

His comments, in response to flash floods in several Johor Baru districts this morning, were also posted on his official Facebook page.

The 63-year-old state monarch also advised residents, especially those in flood-prone areas, to take precautions due to the unpredictable weather.

“A high average rainfall runs the risk of causing flash floods or floods in certain areas. Therefore, residents should always be careful.

“At the same time, the District Disaster Management Committee, local authorities and security agencies must always be ready to make early preparations in anticipation of flooding,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

Earlier this morning, several areas in the district of Johor Baru were reportedly hit by flash floods after a pre-dawn downpour lasting more than two hours.

Prior to that, on September 2, Johor Baru, Masai and Pasir Gudang were inundated by flood waters after a seven-hour-long storm.

Johor Baru’s low-lying urban areas have always been prone to flash floods.