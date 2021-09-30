Jawi: Full capacity for prayers at mosques, surau in Federal Territories from tomorrow

Jawi director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said all mosques and surau were also allowed to organised activities like Maghrib lectures, tazkirah before Friday prayers, reciting of the al-Quran, reciting the Yasin and prayers subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The congregation for Friday and daily prayers in mosques and surau in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will be back to the actual capacity while maintaining a 1.5 metre social distancing effective tomorrow.

Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said the new directive was implemented after obtaining the consent of the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah in line with the transition phase of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

He said all mosques and surau were also allowed to organised activities like Maghrib lectures, tazkirah before Friday prayers, reciting of the al-Quran, reciting the Yasin and prayers subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Hopefully, Muslims, especially in the Federal Territories will continue to abide by the SOP set and take the opportunity to enliven mosques and surau and pray that the Covid-19 pandemic ends soon,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama