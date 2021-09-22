Over RM9b allocation for flood mitigation projects, says environment minister

Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the allocation was contained in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and also covered some projects continued from the 11MP. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The government has allocated over RM9 billion for almost 100 flood mitigation and urban drainage projects in managing the issue of floods in the country, said Minister of Environment and Water, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the allocation was contained in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and also covered some projects continued from the 11MP.

“Until this September, seven projects had been completed while within the defect liability period, 27 projects were being implemented and 64 at the pre-implementation stage,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today when winding up the debate on the royal address.

On the issue of climate change, he said the Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) were expected to be ready by the end of next year.

Last April, the ministry disclosed that the LT-LEDS were being drawn up for submission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

“The projection and analysis by using several models could support the drawing up of an evidence-based policy and determine the direction of the country’s carbon policy.

“This is with taking into consideration the impact of the policies and the potential of reducing greenhouse gases from the climate change mitigation efforts that could be achieved up to 2050,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim also said that the Department of Environment had carried out enforcement against 15,344 premises across the country under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 since last January until yesterday, with 6,762 of these premises facing stern action.

“In comparison with the same period in 2020, 16,432 inspections were conducted with 7,712 enforcement actions taken,” he added. — Bernama