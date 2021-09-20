MAHB partners Maxis to set up Malaysia’s first 5G digital airport

MAHB said Maxis will be managing the WiFi and 5G-related network services and solutions at both terminals of the nation’s flagship airport — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has announced a strategic partnership with Maxis Bhd to co-develop a digital transformation roadmap for “smart airport” operations as part of its Airports 4.0 digitalisation initiatives.

MAHB said Maxis will be managing the WiFi and 5G-related network services and solutions at both terminals of the nation’s flagship airport — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“With Maxis’ established and leading-edge network connectivity, the WiFi coverage across both terminals at KLIA will be enhanced to deliver a better airport experience,” the airport operator said in a statement. “The Smart Wi-Fi infrastructure is a holistic solution with in-built capabilities such as data analytics, where airport retailers can tap into this resource to better understand customer behaviour and provide insights to capitalise on omnichannel marketing and ensure a seamless sales experience.”

MAHB group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the deployment of 5G will strengthen the foundation for enabling new technologies and digitalisation of its airport operations.

“With this partnership, both parties will co-create 5G use cases and solutions for Smart Travel and Tourism, as well as for Smart Retail and Smart Security. Ultimately, we hope this partnership will be able to transform our airports to become Smart Airports,” he said.

MAHB and Maxis will also jointly develop “smart retail” as well as “smart travel and tourism” solutions that will provide an unmatched personalised experience for passengers.

“This includes building a ‘tourist hub’ platform for passengers to have centralised access to travel guides, promotions and offers,” they said. — Bernama