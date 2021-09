The latest tally brings the total number of cumulative cases since the pandemic began to 2,112,175. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Ministry of Health logged 14,345 daily Covid-19 cases today, in a continuing downward trend of new infections that began on September 11.

Sarawak is still currently the state that contributed the most cases, with 3,611 in the last 24-hour period; followed by Johor (1,598), Selangor (1,365), Sabah (1,255) and Penang (1,170).

