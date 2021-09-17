Covid-19 negative test results not needed to enter Bintulu from tomorrow, says disaster management committee

BDDMC said it acknowledged the decision by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), that starting September 18, rT-PCR or RTK-Antigen test results would no longer be required for travel between districts, including into Bintulu. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, Sept 17 — Those entering Bintulu will not need to provide negative Covid-19 test results starting tomorrow, the Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) confirmed today.

When contacted, BDDMC said it acknowledged the decision by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), that starting September 18, rT-PCR or RTK-Antigen test results would no longer be required for travel between districts, including into Bintulu.

SDMC also stated in a statement today that police permit approval would still be required.

Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat, who is also the chairman of BDDMC, told The Borneo Post that Bintulu will follow the directive, stating that “it is a one-state, one policy”.

“The rT-PCR or RTK-Antigen test results will not be required for travel between districts, and it will only apply to those who have completed their two-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

“Those who had one dose Covid-19 vaccine will still required to produce rT-PCR or RTK-Antigen test results,” he said.

As for police permit, Jack said the policy applies to whole of Sarawak, therefore it would be the same for Bintulu.

SDMC had stressed earlier today that rT-PCR or RTK-Antigen tests results would no longer be required for interdistrict travel effective tomorrow, while police permit will still be required. — Borneo Post Online