Malaysia reports 422 more Covid-19 deaths, toll now over 22,000

Forensics personnel transfer the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient out of the morgue at the Penang General Hospital, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Malaysia added another 422 deaths related to Covid-19 yesterday, according to the Health Ministry's (MoH) CovidNow portal.

Of these, 107 occurred yesterday while the remainder comprised backlogged cases that were included after Covid-19 infection was confirmed.

This brought Malaysia’s cumulative death toll to 22,009.

CovidNow also showed that 92 deaths reported yesterday were of patients brought-in-dead (BID).

Selangor reported the most deaths at 116, followed by 79 in Kedah, 71 in Sabah, 46 in Johor, 37 in Penang, and 24 in Perak.

Klang Valley has a seven-day average of 16 deaths per day.

Other states such as Kelantan recorded 16 deaths, 11 in Kuala Lumpur, 10 in Pahang, five in Sarawak , four in Perlis, four in Terengganu and two in Melaka.

No new deaths were reported in Negeri Sembilan, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Apart from that, 638 individuals needed ventilators from a total of 1,280 patients currently in intensive care.

In terms of deaths per 100,000 people, Penang remained the highest. CovidNow data showed 17.4 deaths for every 100,000 people in the state, compared to yesterday's 17.1.

In comparison, the national average is 6.5 deaths for every 100,000 people.

In the Klang Valley, there were 3.5 deaths for every 100,000 residents. This number dipped slightly compared to yesterday's 3.7.

In Selangor, the number also dropped slightly to 3.5 from yesterday's 3.6 deaths per 100,000, similarly for Kuala Lumpur the number dropped to3.9 from 4.5 deaths per 100,000 people.