Higher education minister says campuses reopening in stages from Oct 15, 20pc fee discount for public varsity students

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Campus classes will resume in stages from October 15 for university students and staff who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Minister of Higher Education (MoHE) Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad announced today.

She said the reopening of campuses will apply to all tertiary education institutions in all states, regardless of which phase of the National Recovery Plan they are at respectively.

She also said university students only need to obtain permits from the police, and permission or offer letters from their respective institutions to travel to their campus.

“Hence in an effort to ensure the sustainability and high quality of the local education, while ensuring the students’ safety and wellbeing is a priority, I would like to announce that the MoHE will begin implementing the physical enrolment of students into campuses in stages as approved by the National Security Council,” she said in a virtual press conference this afternoon.

Noraini also announced a 20 per cent discount on fees for all local students enrolling in all public universities for the 2021/2022 Semester One session.

“This measure is set to benefit 555,340 students, with the initiative worth RM175 million, under the MoHE Prihatin initiative and principles of Keluarga Malaysia,” she added.

