Muhyiddin wants MoE, MoHE to present assessment reports at MPN meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has asked the Education Ministry (MoE) and the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) to present assessment reports at the MPN meeting on Monday.

He said the reports were important to ensure face-to-face teaching and learning sessions can be carried out as before once educational institutions reopen in stages according to phases under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

He said MPN would need to analyse the findings by both ministries and also other issues so that decisions can be made to enable the country’s education system return to normal face-to-face school sessions.

“The report will be scrutinised by the council (MPN). If there are suggestions for improvement, they will be discussed so that the reopening of schools for physical lessons can be done gradually,” he told reporters after an inspection at the AEON shopping complex in Keramat AU2 here today.

Muhyiddin said among matters to be looked into are parental concerns, students’ safety guarantee and issues concerning Covid-19 vaccination for students.

The issue of a small number of teachers opting not to be vaccinated and matters concerning retail and trade will also be discussed in the meeting, he added.

On his inspection today, Muhyiddin said almost all of the retailers he met today said sales had picked up despite having only reopened their shops less than two months ago.

“I believe that when we start opening businesses with the assistance provided through various stimulus packages, then (economic) activities will increase. This is important for us to see that the recovery process can take place smoothly,” he said. — Bernama