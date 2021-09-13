In Melaka, man pleads not guilty to insulting Rulers, Islam on Facebook

Prajiv Lionel Proctor was today charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court for making and posting disparaging remarks against the royal Rulers and Islamic religion on Facebook. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 13 — A man was today charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here for making and posting disparaging remarks against the royal rulers and Islam on Facebook.

The accused, Prajiv Lionel Proctor, 39, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out to him before judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin.

Protor, a bachelor, was charged with committing the offence by posting the contemptuous remarks which could be read by netizens on the “Bantal Busuk” Facebook profile page.

The offence was allegedly committed at about 1pm at KM4 Bukit Piatu, Melaka Tengah district on December 29, 2019.

The offence under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) is punishable under Section 233(3) of the same, which provides for a fine of not exceeding RM50,000 or a jail term of up to one year or both, as well as a fine of RM1,000 per day for continuing the offence.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor N. Sivashangari requested for a bail of RM15,000.

However, counsel Tan Chow Teng, representing the accused, requested for a bail of RM3,000, saying that Proctor, a volunteer with a non-governmental organisation, has cancer of the thyroid, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD), besides looking after his old parents while not having a steady income.

The accused was also represented by counsel Cassian Anthony and Andy Fong.

Judge Maziah Joary then allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety and the case mention was set for January 17, 2022. — Bernama