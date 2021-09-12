Minister: Only fully vaccinated students can return to campus

Only students who have been fully vaccinated can return to campus while those partially vaccinated will continue with online lessons. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Only students who have been fully vaccinated can return to campus while those partially vaccinated will continue with online lessons.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said this applies to private universities, polytechnics and community colleges which must continue to follow the standard operating procedures provided by the National Security Council (NSC).

Speaking to Utusan Malaysia, she said upon returning to campus, all lessons will be done in a hybrid manner.

“The higher education ministry will organise campaigns to encourage students to get vaccinated and create a safe bubble for them in campus,” she was quoted saying.

Noraini said based on their records, around 37.5 per cent of students do not have any vaccination status.

She said after a discussion with the Health Ministry recently, students are now allowed to get vaccinated by way of walk-in.

“The government has agreed to allow students to get vaccinated at the vaccination centres by walk-in. All they need to do is produce their university and IC card for identification,” she added.

The Higher Education Ministry is planning to allow students of higher learning institutions to return to campus for the 2021/2022 academic session through its IPT Recovery Plan (Pemulih IPT) starting in October.