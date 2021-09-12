Malaysia adds another 19,198 Covid-19 cases, Sarawak tops list with 5,291 new infections

Health workers conduct Covid-19 swab tests at Flat Taman Desaria in Petaling Jaya August 29, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Malaysia recorded 19,198 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with Sarawak taking the top spot again, with 5,291 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted.

Selangor came in second with 2,347 cases, followed by Johor (2,110), Sabah (1,717), Kelantan (1,435), Penang (1,309) and Kedah (1,256).

Perak recorded 1,118 cases, alongside Terengganu (930), Pahang (584), Melaka (340), Negri Sembilan (283), Perlis (67), Putrajaya (32) and the Federal Territory of Labuan that recorded three cases.

MORE TO COME