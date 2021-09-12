Cops arrest four to assist in Sepang murder probe

Police arrested four men to assist in the investigation into the case involving a man who was found murdered in front of his house in Sungai Pelek. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEPANG, Sept 12 — Police arrested four men to assist in the investigation into the case involving a man who was found murdered in front of his house in Sungai Pelek here.

Sepang district police chief, ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, said all suspects, aged 25 to 33, were detained at a plantation here at 9.30am, today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said his team received a report lodged by the victim’s girlfriend who said that the 45-year-old victim was murdered in front of his house at about 11.30 pm, yesterday.

“While the victim was standing outside his house as he was feeling sick after consuming some alcohol, a car suddenly pulled up outside the house.

“Two people alighted from the car and one of them stabbed the victim in his back and head, while the other suspect hit the victim’s head with a helmet before they fled in the car,” Wan Kamarul said in a statement today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the victim was taken to the Putrajaya Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said an inspection at the scene had found a machete, a helmet and traces of blood on the floor.

Acting on information received, Wan Kamarul Azran said that a police team was sent to the Sepang Estate, where four men were arrested.

Police also seized two cars, a Proton Iswara and Perodua Bezza, as well as eight mobile phones.

Initial investigations found that three of the suspects had criminal records. — Bernama