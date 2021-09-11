Melaka residents urged to attend walk-in vaccination

MELAKA, Sept 11 — Melaka residents around Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah took advantage of the weekend to get their Covid-19 walk-in vaccination at the Hang Jebat Stadium mega vaccination centre (PPV), here.

Although walk-in vaccinations have been allowed at mega PPVs for a six-week duration beginning Aug 30, the state government has now allowed citizens and non-citizens in the state to receive walk-in injections at all public PPVs as well starting today.

A survey by Bernama since 9 am today found that the vaccine recipients were comfortable with the smooth and fast vaccination process.

Vaccine recipient, Muhammad Rozaime Ghazali, 22, who works at a factory in Batu Berendam, said the second-dose injection process only took half an hour.

K. Sugumari, 43, from Durian Tunggal, who had not received her appointment on MySejahtera, attended the walk-in vaccination process at the PPV. Although, she waited in line, she did not expect the process to be so quick and easy.

Meanwhile, a health worker at the mega PPV in Stadium Hang Jebat, Dr Nooraishah Alias called on the residents of Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah to use the six-week, walk-in opportunity to get vaccinated at the PPVs.

The clinical director of One Medic Family Clinic, said the Hang Tuah Stadium mega PPV was targeting 5,000 doses per day but daily data in the second week showed that only around 400 individuals attended the PPV daily.

“Those who have not registered, have problems with MySejahtera application or have health-related issues or are non-citizens need not worry because there are officers to help you. What is important is to get vaccinated immediately to enable us to achieve herd immunity soon,” she said. — Bernama