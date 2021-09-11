Khairy promises Penang more low-risk Covid-19 quarantine centres

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (right) is seen with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at Komtar, George Town September 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — The federal government is setting up more Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) in Penang in view of the increasing number of cases there, Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

The health minister said these centres are to buy time before the full effects of the ongoing vaccination drive can take effect.

He said the Zakat Training Centre (Pulaza) in Balik Pulau will be opened as a PKRC and that the existing facility at the Mara Excellence Centre in Jawi will be expanded to accommodate more patients.

“The government will also support the opening of private PKRCs that will be done at hotels,” he said in a joint press conference with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow that was broadcast live from George Town.

MORE TO COME