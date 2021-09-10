Pahang sets up ombudsman committee

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision to establish JONP was agreed to at the State Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday, and it would be chaired by State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industries and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Sept 10 — The Pahang government is setting up the Pahang State Ombudsman Committee (JONP) in line with the commitment to further strengthen the quality of managing complaints related to integrity in the delivery of public service in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision to establish JONP was agreed to at the State Executive Council Meeting (MMK) on Wednesday, and it would be chaired by State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industries and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak.

Its members would comprise the State Secretary, State Legal Adviser, State National Audit Department director, State Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director, State Secretary’s Office Integrity Unit chief and State Secretary’s Office Internal Audit Unit chief.

“Among the roles of the JONP is to scrutinise complaints of with regard to corruption, abuse of power, malpractice, violations of the code of conduct and organisational ethics involving the public service in Pahang which could not be solved at the departmental and agency levels.

“JONP will appoint Internal Investigation Teams (PSD) on complaints requiring detailed investigations, scrutinising results of investigations or feedback on complaints and consider and approve any recommendation and suggestions for improving the management of complaints,” he said in a statement here, today.

Wan Rosdy said the Pahang State Secretary’s Office would be the secretariat to JONP and would receive and screen complaints through the Information Evaluation Committee (JMM) before they were taken to the JONP.

He said JONP, however, did not have the authority to act on the complaints related to corruption, abuse of power and malpractice, and they would be referred to the police, MACC, Pahang Public Accounts Committee (PAC), court, State Executive Council, and State Appeals Board whose secretariats were the [email protected] and Public Complaints Bureau.

“It is hoped that the establishment of JONP will enable the state public service delivery system to be implemented with more integrity and effectiveness for the good of all, especially the people of Pahang,” he added. — Bernama