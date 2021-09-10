JKJAV: Over 51pc of Malaysia’s population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine jab at the Vaccine Administration Centre in Sungai Nibong Expo Site Sept 8, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — A total of 51.1 per cent of Malaysia’s total population or 16,680,780 individuals have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter account today also showed that 21,080,152 individuals, or 64.5 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Laporan kumulatif vaksinasi mengikut negeri setakat 9 September 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/tdPOBNHoaS — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) September 10, 2021

A total of 322,346 doses were administered yesterday, of which 133,861 as the first dose and the remaining 188,485 the second dose, bringing the cumulative figure for vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to 37,714,587 doses.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 this year. — Bernama