Man charged with murder over attack on security guard caught on viral video

Ahmad Noor Azhar Muhammad arrives at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court September 9, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Ahmad Noor Azhar Muhammad was charged with murder at the Magistrate’s Court here today over an attack on a condominium’s security guard who eventually died from injuries sustained in the December incident.

Ahmad, 33, was accused of murdering Thava Sagayam Santhanasamy, 64, between 8am and 9.30am at the 7th floor of Menara Majestic in Jalan CM Yusuff here on December 29 last year. Thava succumbed in August.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was recorded and Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus fixed October 18 for mention. No bail was offered as murder is a non-bailable offence.

State public prosecutor director Azalina Rashdi prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein.

Also present was M. Kulasegaran, who was appointed to keep a watching brief by the family of the deceased.

The accused was previously charged under Section 335 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt on grave and sudden provocation on January 6.

When met outside the court, Kulasegaran told reporters that the prosecutors have withdrawn the previous charge since they have charged Ahmad Noor with murder.

“We will assist E. Philomena, 59, the wife of the deceased, whose death is unfortunate and attracted so much attention in the country. An innocent man has lost his life for no good reason. Justice must be served,” he added.

Thava, who was a condominium security guard here, was attacked by a visitor, reportedly after barring his attacker from using the condo swimming pool in December.

Widely-shared video clips of the incident showed a man approaching the guard aggressively, raising his hands and pointing fingers before slamming a table on the guard who fell on the floor.

The assaulter is seen pacing around the motionless guard while a young child stands nearby.

The assaulter leaves the scene after lifting the victim’s head and sees something below it.