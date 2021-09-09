Khairy announces Covidnow, a detailed one-stop website for all Covid-19 information

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference at the ministry in Putrajaya, September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Ministry of Health today launched a simplified platform that will provide all daily information related to Covid-19 including more granular data that was previously unavailable in a bid to increase transparency, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The website — covidnow.moh.gov.my — still employs mostly the same indicators used from the previous reporting practice, but with the addition of new and detailed information like the number of daily tests and patients treated at low-risk treatment and quarantine centres (PKRC).

The ministry had also tweaked some of the denominators used previously, like reporting the number of coronavirus-related deaths based on the time of death instead of reporting only when deaths are confirmed, which had caused backlogs that drove the daily numbers up.

“The MOH realised that to ensure a holistic public involvement...in our efforts to protect families and our community from the Covid-19 disease is by providing detailed data and complete information about the outbreak,” Khairy said at a press conference in Putrajaya.

