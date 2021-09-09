Govt to implement 15 projects to reduce flood risks in Johor, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man surveys the water at Sungai Simpang Kiri, near Kampung Parit Basri Sri Medan in Batu Pahat, September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, Sept 9 — The government will implement 15 development projects worth an estimated RM1.43 billion for rehabilitation of rivers as well as reduce flood risks and mitigate coastal erosion in Johor.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said all the projects which involved 13 follow-ups for existing projects and two new projects would be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said among them were the project to upgrade Sistem Mesra Alam (SMA) worth RM32.8 million and the RM48.5 million Sungai Batu Pahat Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) in the Batu Pahat district.

Tuan Ibrahim said the upgrading of the SMA system, which involved the drainage system in Sungai Suloh and Peserai in the district, was implemented to overcome flood problems that were caused by damaged drainage, heavy rains and the high tide phenomenon.

“The project to upgrade the Sungai Suloh SMA system is now 45 per cent complete while the Peserai SMA system upgrading has reached 30 per cent completion so far. Both projects are expected to be completed next year,” he told reporters after attending briefing on the projects in Parit Basri, near here today.

Also present were Parit Sulong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad who is also Higher Education Minister and Sri Medan assemblyman Datuk Zulkurnain Kamisan.

On the Sungai Batu Pahat RTB project, he said the RM48.5 million project was expected to be able to reduce the risk of flash floods in the event of heavy rains or high tides in the Sri Medan area as well as in Hulu Chaah and Segamat.

Tuan Ibrahim said the project, which was currently in the pre-implementation phase was expected to be completed within three years of commencement

“The implementation of these projects will benefit more than 10,120 residents who often face problems concerning stagnant flood water as well as reduce the losses suffered by oil palm farmers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim welcomed the Selangor government’s decision to stop proposed development plans for a portion of the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve and begin the process of regazetting the water catchment area. — Bernama