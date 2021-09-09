Covid: 602 deaths so far in Sarawak

KUCHING, Sept 9 — The number of fatalities from Covid-19 in Sarawak has reached 602 since the pandemic started in March last year, after nine more were recorded today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the nine victims, aged between 66 and 87, had a history of comorbidities such as high blood pressure, heart ailment, stroke, diabetes, kidney failure and dyslipidemia.

Two of the victims died before being taken to the Simunjan District Hospital and Sarawak General Hospital, here.

Meanwhile, only four of the 3,118 Covid-19 new cases reported today involved lung infection which required oxygen and the use of ventilators while the rest had minor or no symptoms.

Ten districts recorded three-digit new cases with Kuching having 984, Sibu (430), Betong (200), Bau (143), Bintulu (140), Sri Aman (132), Samarahan (131), Serian (117), Miri (113) and Song (112).

Nineteen districts recorded between 11 and 65 new cases, six districts (one to eight cases) while five districts recorded no cases.

JPBN also declared two new clusters in Bintulu district, namely, the Sungai Sagan Cluster involving a longhouse with 25 positive cases detected and placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), and the Jalan Bintulu-Miri Dua Cluster, with 33 positive cases. — Bernama