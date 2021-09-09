Covid-19: Kedah Sultan donates body storage container to Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi

Comptroller of the Kedah Royal Household Datuk Paduka Bakar Din in a statement today said the container has been modified for the storage of 16 bodies at any one time and it is hoped this would be able to help HSM manage the Covid-19 death cases more effectively. — Picture via Twitter/KKMalaysia

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Sept 9 — The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and the royal family today donated a container to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital (HSM) in Langkawi, to store the remains of deceased Covid-19 patients.

Comptroller of the Kedah Royal Household Datuk Paduka Bakar Din in a statement today said the container has been modified for the storage of 16 bodies at any one time and it is hoped this would be able to help HSM manage the Covid-19 death cases more effectively.

“With the donation (container) the problem of congestion at the mortuary faced by the hospital could be solved,” he said.

He said the Kedah Ruler has also called on more private companies, corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to work together in supporting hospitals in the state treat Covid-19 patients as they cope with the surge in cases.

“As we are all aware, the intensive care unit (ICU) beds at hospitals in Kedah are fully occupied by Covid-19 patients. As such His Highness hopes that all health workers will remain calm and patient and prays that with the grace of Allah, the number of critical cases in Kedah will drop soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, HSM director Dr Akmal Naziah Ahmad in thanking Sultan Sallehuddin and the royal family said the kind gesture reflected the royal family’s concern on the welfare of the people and staff of the hospital. — Bernama