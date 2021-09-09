Covid-19: 42 positive cases involving Rapak cluster recorded in Ranau, says Sabah minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the cluster was suspected to have stemmed from activities involving a group of individuals at a rented stall near the Kampung Rapak junction entrance, with the index case being an 81-year-old woman. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 9 — Five more new cases involving the Rapak cluster were detected in Ranau today, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive cases for the cluster to 42, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the cluster was suspected to have stemmed from activities involving a group of individuals at a rented stall near the Kampung Rapak junction entrance, with the index case being an 81-year-old woman.

“A series of close contact screenings conducted from August 31 to September 4 had detected 21 positive cases and further screenings carried out on September 8, found 20 more cases making a cumulative total of 42 positive cases including five new cases today,” he said in a statement tonight.

In total, Masidi said 2,298 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, bringing the cumulative total in Sabah to 167,737 cases.

He said 3,154 Covid-19 patients in Sabah have recovered and were discharged from hospitals and the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) today, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 141,230 while 4,995 patients are still receiving treatment.

A total of 22 deaths were reported, three cases each in Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Tawau and Kudat, two cases each in Penampang, Semporna, Keningau and Kota Kinabalu, and one case each in Tenom and Ranau. — Bernama