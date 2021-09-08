KLCC PPV officially closed from tomorrow, says ProtectHealth CEO

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Datuk Anas Alam Faizli said the PPV administered 730,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine since it started operating last June 7. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Integrated Vaccine Administering Centre (PPV) at KLCC will be officially closed from tomorrow.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Datuk Anas Alam Faizli in a statement posted on the Health Ministry’s (MOH) official Facebook page today, said the PPV had administered 730,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine since it started operating last June 7.

While visiting this PPV on its last day of operating today, he also expressed his appreciation to all the frontliners, coordinators and others involved in its operation, as well as the private medical practitioners who had cooperated with MOH.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd is a non-profit-based subsidiary company of MOH, appointed to involve the participation of private medical practitioners and health non-governmental organisations in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). — Bernama