Dr Adham: Klang Valley’s walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations to end on Sept 15

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Adham Baba speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya September 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The government will discontinue walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for the Klang Valley after September 15, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

According to national news agency Bernama, the minister of science, technology and innovation said that after the date, residents will need to visit selected public health clinics for their vaccination.

According to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) today, 97.8 per cent of all adults in the Klang Valley eligible for vaccination have already received both doses.

