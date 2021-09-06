PM Ismail says people to receive more assistance after Special Covid-19 Aid

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Special Covid-19 Aid was among the assistance to help ease the burden of the people affected by the pandemic. — Picture courtesy of Prime Minister’s Office

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 — With payments for the Special Covid-19 Aid (BKC) beginning to be paid out from today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government would channel more assistance to the people starting next month.

In a video conference with Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) staff from his residence in Petaling Jaya specifically to check on the BKC payment process, Ismail Sabri said BKC was among the assistance to help ease the burden of the people affected by Covid-19.

“I hope all the BKC payment processes planned by the Ministry of Finance run smoothly. Hopefully, nothing untoward happens that can cause delays and so on,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who initiated the video conference because he is still undergoing self-quarantine since August 30 after he was confirmed to be in close contact with a Covid-19 case, also advised BSN staff to ensure BKC recipients who come to collect the aid complied with standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

Joining the video conference were Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz who was at BSN Putrajaya here and Deputy Finance Minister Mohd Shahar Abdullah who was at BSN in Bera, Pahang. — Bernama