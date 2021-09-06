Khairy says Sabah to start Covid-19 jabs for teens only after 80pc adults have theirs, expected end of Oct

Health officers giving recipients the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech type Covid-19 vaccine at Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus’ drive through vaccination centre, July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — Sabah is only expected to start Covid-19 vaccination for its adolescents at the end of next month.

Federal Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said priority has to be given to ensure the majority of the state’s adult population complete their vaccinations before moving on to the next age demographic group.

“We are still maintaining the target of 60 per cent of the adult population is fully immunised by the end of September, and 80 per cent by the end of October.

“Once we reach the targeted adult population vaccination rate, or nearing 80 per cent in October, I have informed Hajiji that we can start vaccinating the adolescent group in Sabah,” he told reporters after meeting state Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for the National Covid-19 Vaccine and Immunisation Task Force at the state administrative centre here today.

Khairy said the adolescent vaccination drive will begin with high-risk teenage groups before moving on to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Roughly 42 per cent of the adult population in Sabah has been vaccinated to date.

The state is optimistic of increasing this to between 60,000 to 70,000 jabs a day after receiving fresh Covid-19 stock.

The number of vaccines administered had fallen short of the monthly target due to supply issues. The highest number of shots administered so far was last Saturday, at 52,560 doses.