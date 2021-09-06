CM thanks Putrajaya for starting teens’ Covid-19 vaccination in Sarawak

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks to the media after launching the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kuching, July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 6 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today thanked Putrajaya for giving Sarawak the opportunity to be the first state in Malaysia to dispense Covid-19 vaccines to those aged 12 to 18 this week.

He said the medical experts are making assessments on the rollout and arranging how it can be done effectively, such as whether it should be done in one place or at schools.

“This is still being discussed by the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the state health authorities,” he told reporters after launching the Department of Lands and Surveys Innovation and Integrity Day here.

“But what is important is that we can roll out the vaccination to our adolescents who are aged 12 to 18 years,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, the chief minister reminded members of the state civil service to always take care of their health and to become good examples to members of the public in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) so as to stem the spread of Covid-19 infections.

“With the cooperation and firm commitment from all of us, we can bring Sarawak out of the pandemic,” he said.

“We have witnessed a high number of Covid-19 cases in the state in recent weeks, and since most of the people have received the vaccine, therefore, the situation is not that serious,” he added.

He stressed most of the cases as being registered in recent weeks were Category One without symptoms and Category Two with mild symptoms.

“The state government is in the process of assessing that one day Covid-19 will become endemic which means we have to take care of ourselves and live with the virus,” he added.

The chief minister also said that the performance of the state civil service, under the leadership of State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, has not been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said they have been consistent and have never used working from home as an excuse or constraint from discharging their duties.

He added working from home is now considered as normal during the pandemic in the state.

Among those present at the function were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office Datuk Talip Zulpilip and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.