Felda ramping up Covid-19 vaccination efforts in interior areas, says chairman

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination centre stationed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pai Chai, Batu Feringghi July 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BERA, Sept 5 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is focusing on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Felda communities in the interior areas, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said in areas that did not have facility, like a hall, for use as a vaccination centre (PPV), Felda would provide buses to operate as mobile PPV.

“There are still many people in the interior areas who have not been vaccinated, and I have instructed Yasayan Felda to go to the ground to facilitate the vaccination process.

“This is being conducted intensively, with several areas in Terengganu, including Kerteh and Jerangau yesterday, and for today and tomorrow, it is in Pahang with an average of 1,000 people to be vaccinated at each location,” he told reporters after visiting the PPV at t Dewan Orang Ramai Felda Mayam here today.

Also present was Pahang Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman.

On the Felda community who refused to be vaccinated, Idris said the number was small and efforts were being made to persuade them to register for the vaccination.

For the record, a total of 67,837 settlers or almost 91 per cent of the 101,866 settlers who registered had completed their vaccination. There are 66 PPVs in the Felda land schemes. — Bernama