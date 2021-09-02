Sabah aims to administer 60,000 Covid-19 vaccine jabs a day in September, says state minister

Sabah reached its daily target by the third week of August but hit a snag when supplies started dwindling, resulting in vaccination centres limiting their walk-ins or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 2 — Sabah aims to administer 60,000 jabs a day this month in the hopes of fully vaccinating its adult population by next month, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun today.

He said that this was possible with the supply of doses expected to be sent to the state, as well as the state’s Health Department’s capacity to vaccinate over 60,000 per day.

“The target for inoculation per day this month is 60,000 and we hope to get some 2,889,150 doses of the vaccine this month so we can ramp up the drive in Sabah,” said Masidi.

“They did 62,000 per day last month — although the average was just over 50,000 per day due to the vaccine supply problem on certain days,” he said.

Sabah is one of the states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases, but the lowest vaccination rate at 41 per cent.

It administered about 50,000 vaccinations per day on average last month, peaking at 62,365 shots on August 18. Its lowest was 34,534 doses on August 2.

Sabah reached its daily target by the third week of August but hit a snag when supplies started dwindling, resulting in vaccination centres limiting their walk-ins or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Today, it registered some 2,329 new Covid 19 cases, just behind Selangor’s 4,073, Sarawak’s 2,992 and Kedah’s 2,455.

Most of the cases are in the state capital of Kota Kinabalu (458) followed by Sandakan with 281 cases and Kota Kinabalu’s neighbouring districts of Penampang, Papar and Tuaran with 181, 168 and 149 cases respectively.