Tokyo Paralympic medallists Bonnie, Yee Khie look forward to being with family after more than a year away

Bonnie Bunyau Gustin showing the gold medal he won in the men’s 72 kilogramme (kg) powerlifting event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, August 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 31 — Tokyo Paralympic medallists Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and Jong Yee Khie’s only wish right now is to be able to spend time with their respective families after they end their 14-day quarantine.

Bonnie, fresh from his gold medal win in the men’s 72 kilogramme (kg) powerlifting event, said that it had been more than a year since he went back home to his village in Serian, Sarawak.

He, along with most national athletes, had to undergo training under quarantine in accordance with the sports bubble concept at the capital city, to avoid the risk of being infected by Covid-19.

When asked about what he planned to do with the RM1 million incentive under the Sports Victory Prize Scheme Incentive (Shakam), Bonnie said he had not considered anything.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do with the prize money yet, I’ll have to ask my father,” he answered briefly at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

Bonnie thanked all Malaysians who prayed for his success as well as national coach Jamil Adam who guided him along the path to becoming Paralympic champion.

“Thanks to all of you and everyone who assisted me. Happy 64th National Day. ‘Demi Malaysia’ (for Malaysia),” he added.

Meanwhile, Yee Khie, a silver medalist in the 107kg category, also thanked Jamil, who strategised and also helped him increase his muscle mass to compete in the category.

“In the 2016 Rio Games, I finished seventh in the 97 kg category. Then the coach asked me to increase my muscle mass, and we can see the improvement and I was able to contend for a medal this time around.

“After this, I am heading back (to Kuching, Sarawak), because I haven’t been back for so long. Thank you, fellow Malaysians, Happy National Day,” he said. — Bernama