Covid-19: Penang CM says EMCO in Taman Manggis PPR depends on district health office evaluation

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 31 — The decision as to whether the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at the Taman Manggis People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Jala Zainal Abidin, George Town, near here, will only be made after an evaluation by the district health office.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that currently, 25 residents had tested positive for Covid-19 while more than 300 others from the PPR would undergo screening tests this afternoon.

“The actual situation at the PPR is not as bad as reported yesterday, but we are carrying out inspections and Covid-19 screening tests,” he told reporters here today.

He was commenting on news reports about the PPR residents asking that the EMCO be implemented as many of them had contracted the virus and been ordered to undergo home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Chow said that the people of Penang seemed to realise the dangers of Covid-19 and were always vigilant to avoid infection although restrictions had been eased for those who have been fully vaccinated.

“For example, many owners of premises still do not allow dine-in to customers but, instead, prefer to sell takeaways,” he said.

Earlier, Chow attended the handing-over ceremony of 20,000 doses of free vaccines from the Selangor government, which was presented by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, at the Seberang Perai Arena Convention Centre (SP Arena) here. — Bernama