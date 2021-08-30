Back as finance minister, Tengku Zafrul says continuing Penjana, Pemulih, Cendana initiatives his KPI focus

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz delivers his speech during a special press conference at the Finance Ministry, Putrajaya April 26, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz plans to continue the Finance Ministry’s “good policies” in his first 100 days of office following his reappointment as the man in charge of the country’s purse strings.

The senator who will be sworn in as finance minister later today also said he will also be calling in key individuals including the Opposition to give their input on the Budget 2022, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“We welcome the 100-day KPI. The best policies for the people will also be continued as announced in the Penjana and Pemulih initiatives as well as the RM19 million aid under the Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana).

“To make the Budget 2022 into a success we will also get input from various people, including the government, Opposition and other important individuals,” he reportedly told reporters during a visit to the Mah Meri Cultural Centre in Carey Island, Kuala Selangor yesterday.

Budget 2022 is expected to be tabled in Parliament on October 29.

After announcing the new Cabinet line-up last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had instructed all government ministries to prove the success of their short-term targets within 100 days after the announcement.

Ismail Sabri had said that the Cabinet will need to be results-oriented, and based on the principles and aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia — such as being sensitive to the needs of the people, and being responsible and trustworthy to restore the people’s confidence in the government.