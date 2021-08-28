Malaysia capable of producing Covid-19 vaccine, says former health minister

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks at a special press conference in Putrajaya, July 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA TINGGI, Aug 28 — Malaysia has the capability to produce the nation’s first Covid-19 vaccine by mobilising scientists in the country who have expertise in the field of public health to innovate, especially in the making and production of vaccines.

Tenggara Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, who now helms the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), said the production of the Covid-19 vaccine was extremely crucial to preventing the virus from spreading.

“I welcome the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that MOSTI will focus on research and development (R&D) to produce Covid-19 vaccine.

“The production of the first vaccine in the country is very important. We must move forward and be confident because we have scientists who can be mobilised to make a breakthrough in innovation and scientific discoveries,” he told reporters after handing over face masks at Taman Kota Jaya here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham plans to carry out bilateral arrangements with other countries that have successfully produced the Covid-19 vaccine, including China, India and Thailand.

He also explained that he would visit a CanSino vaccine fill-and-finish factory in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Aug 30).

“One of the early signs that we can produce our own vaccines is by creating fill-and-finish factories. The vaccine that we will produce must be bottled, so the fill-and-finish technology is already available but it needs to be evaluated by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA),” he said. — Bernama