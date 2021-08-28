Malaysia adds 22,597 new Covid-19 cases today

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Health Ministry has recorded 22,597 new Covid-19 infections nationwide today, a slight increase from yesterday.

Yesterday saw 22,070 cases, while Thursday saw 24,599 cases nationwide. As of today, there have been 1,685,510 cases recorded in the country.

On Twitter, the ministry said Selangor remains the state or territory with the highest number of cases, at 5,814.

This is followed by Sabah with 2,834 cases and Sarawak with 2,427 cases.

The state or territory with the lowest number of cases is Labuan with five cases, followed by Putrajaya with 48 cases and Perlis with 98 cases.

MORE TO COME