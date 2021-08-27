Sabah CM said reappointment of Sabahan ministers allows for continuity, especially in reinstating rights of state, Sarawak

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor also said that Datuk Ronald Kiandee’s portfolio is crucial to help the state government achieve its ‘Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya’ development plan of which agriculture is a key component. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 27 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the reappointment of two Sabahans to their Cabinet positions would allow continuity, especially in the area of reinstating the rights of the state and Sarawak.

He said that they would work closely with Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, to pursue all matters pertaining to state rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement.

“The reappointment of Dr Maximus and Ronald Kiandee to their previous positions would allow them to continue what they have set out and planned to do,” he said in a statement today, refering to Datuk Ronald Kiandee who had retained the minister of agriculture and food industries post.

Hajiji also said that Kiandee’s portfolio is crucial to help the state government achieve its “Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya” development plan of which agriculture is a key component.

Ismail Sabri also appointed four deputy ministers from Sabah including first-timers Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa who was appointed deputy finance minister II and Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin as deputy education minister II.

Ranau MP Jonathan Yassin retained the deputy home minister II position while Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup was switched to deputy works minister II.

“Although Yamani Hafez and Mohamed Alamin are new, I am confident with their ability and capability to succeed and in their respective duties,” he said.

Describing the new line-up as “action-orientated,” Hajiji said he hoped the new Cabinet line-up will be able to overcome the challenges faced by the country and deliver the people’s aspirations.

“The people have high expectations on them and hopefully with this new team, we can now focus on efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery,” he said.

“Congratulations and I wish them (Federal Cabinet) well in discharging their duties,” he said.