Tourism Ministry: Immigration Dept to take over MM2H programme beginning Oct

The Immigration Department logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — All new applications for the Malaysia My Second Home Programme (MM2H) will be processed and managed by the Immigration Department (JIM) beginning October, after all the related legal processes are completed.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) in a statement said, in the transition process, the ministry, through the MM2H Centre would handle matters related to the existing participants until Sept 15 this year.

“When this period is over, the processing of existing applications and logistics matters will be taken over completely by JIM,” read the statement.

Motac will continue to play its role in promoting MM2H through Tourism Malaysia’s involvement in introducing the country as a long-term stay destination, especially for retirees and high-income personalities, it added.

The ministry will also continue to support the MM2H programme to help the country’s economic growth as well as promote Malaysia at the international stage.

For further inquiries visit www.imi.gov.my or call 03-88801555/1556. — Bernama