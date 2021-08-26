Police arrest quartet wanted for 16 robbery and theft cases in Johor

Police are investigating the cases under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 457 of the same Act for house-breaking.. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Aug 26 — Four men, high on the police’s wanted list, have been arrested by the Johor cops for suspected involvement in robberies and break-ins.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said the suspects were arrested by a special task force for their involvement in the robbery and break-in cases that took place between July 28 and August 8 in Tampoi and Taman Ungku Tun Fatimah.

“A convenience store in Tampoi was broken into on July 28 where the robbers took off with cash and valuables worth RM15,000.

“In a separate incident on August 8, two suspects, armed with knives, robbed a medicine shop in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah at 6.30pm. The suspects fled with a bracelet and cash worth about RM1,500,” Rupiah said in a statement today.

Following the two incidents, Rupiah said the Johor Baru North district police formed a special task force to track down the suspects.

She said that three of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at three separate locations around Skudai and Iskandar Puteri.

“The three male suspects, aged between 27 and 36-years-old, are believed to be involved in the break-ins.

“Investigators also seized drugs from the suspects during the raids. A background check on all suspects showed previous criminal records involving drugs and criminal activities, while one of them is also wanted by police in connection with a drug case,” said Rupiah.

In addition to the first arrests, Rupiah said police also arrested another male suspect in Bandar Selesa Jaya, Skudai who is believed to be the mastermind.

“The suspect, who is in his 30s, is believed to have committed the robbery with another accomplice, who is still at large.

“With the arrest of the four, investigators have solved a total of 11 break-in cases and five robbery cases,” she said.

The suspects are currently under police custody and are remanded to assist in investigations.

Police are investigating the cases under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 457 of the same Act for house-breaking.