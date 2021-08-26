Customs Dept foils attempt to smuggle out drugs worth RM6.62m at KLIA

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir with the seized drugs at the Customs (Narcotics) headquarters at Kg Jijan in Nilai, August 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NILAI, Aug 26 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle out 184kg of methamphetamine worth RM6.62 million in an operation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Air Cargo Complex on August 16.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said the operation was carried out by a team from its Narcotics Branch who found the clear substance hidden in tea packets which were filled in a number of boxes.

He said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to declare the goods as electrical appliances under the general cargo category to avoid detection by the authorities.

“Our inspection found 184 packets of drugs hidden in 10 boxes, believed to be exported to Asia-Pacific countries.

“Two men aged 35 and 43 were also arrested during the operation,” he said at a news conference here today.

Following the arrest, the department raided two separate houses around Nilai and nabbed two local men aged 42 and 45, believed to be the masterminds behind the drug-smuggling syndicate.

Abdul Latif said JKDM believed that this was the eleventh time the syndicate had committed such an offence using the same tactic, adding that the drugs were obtained from the local market.

“We are tracking down several other individuals believed to be involved with the syndicate,” he said.

He said all the suspects were remanded for 14 days from Aug 17 and the case was being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama