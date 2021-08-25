Sarawak partners with Nasa to organise Space Apps Hackathon

The hackathon will take place over a 48-hour period virtually in cities around the globe between Oct 2 and 3. — Picture via Borneo Post

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 25 — Sarawak has partnered with the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) to organise the Nasa International Space Apps Challenge in the state, said the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research (MESTR) in a statement yesterday.

To be known as Space Apps Sarawak, it said the event is part of the Nasa-led international hackathon that will take place over a 48-hour period virtually in cities around the globe between Oct 2 and 3 this year.

“For the first time in 2021, the world’s largest global hackathon is being held in Sarawak organised by MESTR in partnership with Realfun Learning Centre. Space Apps Sarawak will allow participants from throughout Sarawak the opportunity to bring projects to life for a wide range of applications.

“This hackathon is open to anyone who falls under the age group of senior category (18 and above) or in the junior category (ages 13-17),” it said in the statement.

It explained that 2021 marks the 10th annual Nasa International Space Apps Challenge and it is celebrated with the theme ‘The Power of Ten’.

It pointed out that every year thousands of bright-minded individuals from diverse backgrounds such as students, professionals, technologists, scientists, designers, entrepreneurs and others engage with Nasa’s free and open data to produce solutions to challenges on Earth and in space.

“This challenge is not restricted to students with technical background. Any student with interest in solving real world problems is welcomed to join.

“Upon joining the competition, each participant will receive a free swag pack, a certificate, a collectible, and also access to various bootcamps to prepare them for the challenge,” it said.

It revealed that for Space Apps Sarawak, it will feature an attractive prize pool of RM20,000 for top 3 winners.

“If a team is selected as the global winner, they will also get a fully sponsored trip to watch a space ship launch in USA when travelling is permitted. In addition, Microsoft will also be giving out US$500 worth of Azure credit for the Best Azure Award as well as Azure Swag for each of the team member.

“Only qualified and potential projects from the local event will be nominated to be judged by the global judges to compete for the global win. Participants may find out more or register for the challenge at https://www.spaceappssarawak.com,” it added.

Registration will be closed on Sept 1. A live briefing will be conducted on Aug 27 to explain the event in more details and participants can sign up for the briefing on https://www.spaceappssarawak.com/briefing.

It added the Nasa Space Hackathon provides an excellent platform for students to build innovative solutions to challenges that mankind faces on Earth and in space. — Borneo Post