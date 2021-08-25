Perak Sultan commends mentri besar for including Opposition reps in state governance

Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah arrives for the first session of the fourth year of the 14th state legislative assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building in Ipoh August 25, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/ Bernama

IPOH, Aug 25 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah praised Umno-led Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad today for setting a precedent by reaching out to involve assemblymen from the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in state governance policies.

The Perak Ruler said he had decreed minimising partisan politics and Saarani’s initiative was laudable for prioritising the state’s development and social wellbeing.

“During the ceremony appointing the Kota Tampan state assemblyman as the Mentri Besar of Perak, I had decreed that our government set an example in minimising political disputes.

“Responding to the decree, the Right Honourable Mentri Besar when tabling the 2021 budget, announced an even allocation for all 59 members of the State Assembly, regardless of whether the members are from the opposition or the ruling party,” he said in his royal address while opening the first session of the fourth year of the 14th State Legislative Assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here this morning.

The Sultan said the mentri besar also allowed all the members of the House to attend meetings of the District Development Action Committee, District Focus Group Committee and District Disaster Management Committee.

“The move has made it possible for all members of the House to participate directly and constructively, to formulate governance that meets the needs of the people more effectively - more meaningfully.

“The move pioneered by the Right Honourable Mentri Besar is a courageous move, setting a precedent in the state administration.

“It may well be a small initial step, but this small step, if nurtured, will be the stepping stone to a new and superior political culture that is less confrontational in nature,” he said.

Sultan Nazri urged all assemblymen to accept the MB’s overture.

“Appreciate this new culture by embodying a mature political spirit of teamwork, mutual respect and helping each other with the efforts undertaken in the interest of the state and the people; in addition to working together to cultivate the spirit of unity and citizenship among those of various races, those who profess various religions, those who practice various cultures and those who master various languages,” he said.