Azmin won’t yank support for Ismail Sabri if not appointed DPM, says aide

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is pictured at the Collaboration Agreement signing ceremony between Bin Zayed Group and Widad Business Group in Kuala Lumpur March 30, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Muhammad Hilman Idham has denied claims that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali would pull his support for new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is he doesn’t get the deputy prime minister’s post as widely speculated.

In a report by Astro Awani, Hilman, who is also Azmin’s political secretary, said that reports in the media claiming that Azmin would not back Ismail Sabri were malicious and irresponsible in nature.

“Those reports were made to undermine the stability and unity of Perikatan Nasional, who support Ismail Sabri’s leadership as prime minister.

“Unfortunately, the two media outlets who published the story were unable to verify statements given by their sources in order to secure accurate and responsible reports,” he said.

Azmin’s is among a few names that has been floated for the coveted position of deputy prime minister, with others, such as Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, also in contention for the post.