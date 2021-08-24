Social Welfare Dept: 257 flood victims still at four relief centres in Perak

A petrol station is partially submerged in flood water near Alor Pongsu, in Bagan Serai August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Aug 24 — The number of flood evacuees in Perak has dropped slightly with 257 people, involving 69 families, still at four relief centres (PPS) in three districts, compared with 271 people (73 families) yesterday.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, the number of evacuees at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Alor Pongsu in Kerian has dropped to 60 people (17 families) from 68 people (19 families) yesterday.

At the PPS at SK Changkat Lobak, also in Kerian, the number of evacuees remained at 111 people (26 families), while at the PPS at SK Matang in the Larut, Matang and Selama district the number has dropped to 76 people (24 families) from 82 people (26 families) yesterday, it said.

Meanwhile, in the Kampar district, there are still 10 evacuees (two families) at the PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Batu 20. — Bernama