Report: Former AG Apandi says confidence vote in Parliament not necessary to prove newly-appointed PM’s majority

Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali (pic) said the prime minister’s position in the Dewan Rakyat is legitimate after gaining the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s confidence. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — According to the Constitution, there is no need for a vote of confidence motion in Parliament to prove Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s majority, said a former attorney general.

Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali told Utusan Malaysia the prime minister’s position in the Dewan Rakyat is legitimate after gaining the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s confidence.

He added that Article 43(2) of the Federal Constitution has proven that this is a non-issue.

Under Article 43(2)(a), the PM must be an MP who, in the judgment of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, is “likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of the (lower) House.”

“However, the validity needs to be determined in Parliament this time following His Majesty’s order that the prime minister submit a motion in the Dewan Rakyat to determine the validity of his position,” he said.

Apandi explained that in terms of the Constitution, this is not necessary and the prime minister’s position is valid.

On August 18, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong issued a reminder to the person who will be appointed to undergo a confidence vote in the Dewan Rakyat once it is confirmed.

In a statement on behalf of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the confidence vote has to be undertaken as it is the proper Constitutional thing to do to gain legitimacy.

Last Saturday, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ismail was sworn in to become the ninth prime minister after gaining 114 support from federal lawmakers.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.