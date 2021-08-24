JKJAV: 40.8pc of Malaysian population completes Covid-19 vaccination

JKJAV recorded a drop in daily vaccination, with 396,576 doses dispensed yesterday, from 441,100 doses two days ago. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Some 40.8 per cent of the country’s population or 13,315,774 people have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter also showed 18,476,589 individuals have received the first dose, bringing to a total of 31,792,363 doses of the vaccine having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) until yesterday.

Cumulative vaccination report by state as of 23 August 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/TyKX4uhPh8 — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 23, 2021

It also showed the percentage of adult population in the country who have completed both doses of the vaccination having increased to 56.9 per cent.

On the daily vaccination, it recorded a drop, with 396,576 doses dispensed yesterday, from 441,100 doses two days ago. Of the total doses administered yesterday, 246,109 of them were as second dose.

PICK was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama