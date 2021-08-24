Covid-19: RM2,000 fine awaits those pretending to be fully vaccinated and abusing privileges, says Penang mayor

A sign requiring dine-in patrons to show their vaccination certificate Lomaq Coffee, Seberang Jaya, August 9, 2021. Putrajaya last week announced that 22 non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen in states under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan but only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to enter the premises. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 24 — Those who are not fully vaccinated but found dining in or entering premises where only the fully vaccinated are allowed to enter can be fined RM2,000 for flouting the SOPs, said Penang Island City Council Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang.

He said the city council can use the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 to take action against those who pretended to be fully vaccinated individuals to dine-in at eateries or to enter retail shops.

“We have the authority to check and make sure that only those who are fully vaccinated can dine-in at eateries or enter the premises of non-essential businesses that were allowed to reopen recently,” he said in an interview with Malay Mail.

He said the city council enforcement team will soon be conducting checks at all of these places on the island to make sure that no one is flouting the SOPs.

Putrajaya last week announced that 22 non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen in states under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) but only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to enter the premises.

Dine-in activities are also allowed in Penang but only for fully vaccinated individuals.

Yew said there will be no compromise for those who pretended to be fully vaccinated to take advantage of the leeways afforded only to the fully vaccinated.

“Other than the Health Ministry and the police, the city council has the authority to take action and issue fines to the individuals and corporations found flouting the SOPs,” he said.

Under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, the city council can issue fines of RM2,000 each to individuals and RM10,000 each to corporations if they were found to have flouted the SOPs listed by the National Security Council.

When asked if there were cases of individuals who used fake MySejahtera digital vaccination certificates to gain access to non-essential premises or to travel cross districts, Penang Police Chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said there are no reports of anyone using fake MySejahtera digital vaccination certificates for now.

“So far, we have not traced any MO of anti-vaccine groups or individuals finding ways to obtain the MySejahtera digital vaccination certificates in Penang,” he said. MO is in reference to modus operandi.

He advised the public to continue to stay home and not to go out if there was no urgent need to do so.

“Although several sectors are allowed to operate, we want to remind them that the cases in Penang are increasing so please, don’t be a contributor to the increase in cases,” he said.

Among the businesses that are now allowed to reopen in Penang since last week are electrical and electronic, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, sports equipment, car accessories, car distributors and showrooms, farmers’ markets, clothing and fashion, jewellery, beauty shops, photo and photo services, used goods, florists and nurseries, crafts and souvenirs, antiques, toys, carpet, creative content and creative industry accessories, outdoor gadgets, cosmetic, skincare and perfume, and tobacco including vape and e-cigarettes.

Though dine-in was allowed in Penang for the past two weeks, many coffee shops and eateries have refrained from opening for dine-in, opting to continue offering takeaway and delivery service.