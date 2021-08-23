Kit Siang’s defamation suit against ex-IGP Hanif Omar begins Sept 20

Lim Kit Siang claimed that Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar, as the defendant, had made defamatory statements while delivering a speech at the ‘Karamah Bangsa’ Convention held at UiTM, Shah Alam on September 6, 2018, which was published by Malay daily, Sinar Harian on the same day. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The hearing of veteran DAP politician Lim Kit Siang’s suit against the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar over alleged defamatory words made at a convention in 2018 will commence on September 20 at the High Court here.

Lim’s lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo when contacted by Bernama today, said the trial dates have been set for September 20-23, to be heard before Judicial Commissioner Quay Chew Soon, with case management fixed for September 15.

Lim, who filed the suit on October 17, 2018, claimed that Mohammed Hanif, as the defendant, had made defamatory statements while delivering a speech at the “Karamah Bangsa” Convention held at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Shah Alam on September 6, 2018, which was published by Malay daily, Sinar Harian on the same day.

In his statement of claim, Lim alleged that the defamatory words, among others, intended to mean that he (Lim) planned to instruct the DAP to separate Peninsular Malaysia into two parts based on race, and to split the Malay and Chinese communities.

Lim also claimed that the second defendant in the suit (Sinar) had acted maliciously by publishing the defamatory words.

As such, he is demanding that the defendants submit an apology and withdraw the defamatory words in addition to seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages as well as an injunction order to prevent the defendant or his agent from repeating or republishing the defamatory words. — Bernama